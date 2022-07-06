Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NYSEARCA:CATH) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NYSEARCA:CATH – Get Rating) shot up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.45 and last traded at $46.45. 27,468 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 52,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.33.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.89.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH)
- 3 Education Stocks to Enroll in This Summer
- The Institutions Get Comfortable With The Lovesac Company
- McDonald’s Might Just Be The Best Recession Proof Stock
- Basset Furniture Quietly Proves Its Value
- Earnings Revisions: Why You Shouldn’t Count On A Rebound In Stocks … Yet
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.