GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.01

GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.01 and last traded at C$2.10, with a volume of 40559 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.05.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of GoGold Resources from C$4.60 to C$4.40 in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a current ratio of 9.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$608.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -343.33.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

