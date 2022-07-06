Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $8.05 to $4.95. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.18, with a volume of 3745167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GOL. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 8,965 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,610,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,793,000 after buying an additional 244,542 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. grew its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 237,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 545,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 29,046 shares during the period. 1.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $629.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.19.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $616.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile (NYSE:GOL)

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

