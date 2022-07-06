Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Stock Price Down 7% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) were down 7% during trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $8.05 to $4.95. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.17. Approximately 16,974 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,623,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

GOL has been the subject of several other reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.35.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOL. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,610,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,793,000 after acquiring an additional 244,542 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 106,183 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 569,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 74,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $629.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.98.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $616.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

