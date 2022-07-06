GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.41.

Several brokerages recently commented on GDRX. Cowen dropped their target price on GoodRx from $22.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of GoodRx from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of GoodRx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of GDRX stock opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 16.76, a quick ratio of 16.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -162.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.97. GoodRx has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $48.05.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.61 million. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that GoodRx will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in GoodRx by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in GoodRx by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in GoodRx by 50.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

