Grainger plc (LON:GRI) Insider Helen Gordon Purchases 106 Shares

Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Rating) insider Helen Gordon bought 106 shares of Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 280 ($3.39) per share, with a total value of £296.80 ($359.41).
Shares of LON:GRI opened at GBX 275.60 ($3.34) on Wednesday. Grainger plc has a 12-month low of GBX 259.80 ($3.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 340 ($4.12). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 294.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 295.74. The firm has a market cap of £2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 1,312.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.28.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a GBX 2.08 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.52%.
Grainger Company Profile (Get Rating)
Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, owns, operates, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.
