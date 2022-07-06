GreenSpace Brands (CVE:JTR) Shares Down 20%

GreenSpace Brands Inc. (CVE:JTR – Get Rating) shares dropped 20% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 203,250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 233,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04.
About GreenSpace Brands (CVE:JTR)
Recommended Stories
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks That Can Renovate Your Portfolio
- Looking to Dump These 3 Possible Delisted Chinese Stocks? Let’s Take a Look.
- Get Defensive With These Three Upgrades
- Vera Bradley Stock Getting Cheap
- 3 Education Stocks to Enroll in This Summer
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for GreenSpace Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSpace Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.