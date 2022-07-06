Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

GPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $174.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.78. Group 1 Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $145.72 and a fifty-two week high of $212.23.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.45 by $1.36. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.57 earnings per share. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will post 41.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.49, for a total value of $181,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total transaction of $169,132.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,714 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,764.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,299,000 after acquiring an additional 251,565 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 1,174.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 82,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,203,000 after acquiring an additional 76,478 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $12,452,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $13,665,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 287,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,253,000 after buying an additional 50,533 shares in the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

