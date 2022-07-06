GSK (NYSE:GSK) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.07) to GBX 1,900 ($23.01) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.49) to GBX 1,800 ($21.80) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,850.00.
NYSE GSK opened at $43.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $110.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. GSK has a twelve month low of $37.80 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.81.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in GSK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GSK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in GSK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in GSK by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in GSK by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.
GSK Company Profile (Get Rating)
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
