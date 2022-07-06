Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $7,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $10,217,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 19.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 123.8% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.0% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

HALO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

HALO stock opened at $46.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.20. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $48.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a current ratio of 8.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.56.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.25 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 92.23% and a return on equity of 132.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.