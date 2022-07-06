Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 366 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,416 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Popular were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Popular by 485.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Popular by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Popular during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Popular alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on BPOP. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Popular from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Popular to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.60.

In related news, EVP Beatriz Castellvi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $160,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director C Kim Goodwin sold 8,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $652,727.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,963.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BPOP opened at $77.88 on Wednesday. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.31 and a 12-month high of $99.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.16 million. Popular had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

About Popular (Get Rating)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.