Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 430 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIRT. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 314.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 64,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 49,205 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $352,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 17.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 151,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after buying an additional 22,994 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,263,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 50,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $1,462,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 30,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $867,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,705.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,905,500. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $23.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of -0.11. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $38.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $522.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.93 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The company’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

VIRT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $37.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $37.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

