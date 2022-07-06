Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 1,222 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,729 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in SEA were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in SEA by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,999,979 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,237,095,000 after acquiring an additional 362,427 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SEA by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,869,621 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,984,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,383 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,591,680 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,922,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,709 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in SEA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,312,413 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,859,574,000 after acquiring an additional 116,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 301.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,630,041 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $315,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SE stock opened at $75.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.74. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $54.06 and a 1 year high of $372.70.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -4.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SE shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on SEA from $160.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on SEA from $201.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.67.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

