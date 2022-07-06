Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys Shares of 6,622 Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $983,225,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,559,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,030,577,000 after acquiring an additional 372,411 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,465,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,565,000 after acquiring an additional 232,958 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,902,000 after acquiring an additional 158,900 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 337,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,976,000 after acquiring an additional 78,924 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David W. Faeder acquired 10,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.84 per share, with a total value of $1,012,549.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,467.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $128.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $133.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

NYSE FRT opened at $96.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $92.02 and a 12-month high of $140.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.81). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.49%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

