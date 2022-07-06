Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,084 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 185,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 25,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. 45.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.51. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.02, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.22. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 24.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $1,068,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,387 shares in the company, valued at $11,401.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TEVA shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.71.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

