Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth about $22,445,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,335,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,870,000 after purchasing an additional 239,372 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,773,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 176,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,213,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $93,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,966 shares in the company, valued at $468,103.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALK stock opened at $41.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.76 and its 200 day moving average is $51.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.46. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.19 and a 1-year high of $63.76.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 0.36%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.51) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James cut Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.14.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

