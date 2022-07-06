Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in BorgWarner by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,247,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $461,834,000 after buying an additional 369,492 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,734,215 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $438,721,000 after buying an additional 99,840 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,242,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $236,265,000 after buying an additional 186,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,582,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,033,000 after acquiring an additional 103,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,183,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $188,553,000 after acquiring an additional 744,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,516.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,102.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $33.72 on Wednesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.72.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 24.20%.

BWA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

