Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the third quarter worth approximately $286,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 125,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,511 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 382,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,865,000 after purchasing an additional 10,845 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,429,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IPGP. Citigroup raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.86.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $91.89 on Wednesday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $82.68 and a 12-month high of $220.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.16 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.16.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.32. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $369.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.54 per share, with a total value of $250,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,493 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,805.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Profile (Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.