Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,963 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.10.

CPB opened at $48.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.51. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.37. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $616,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $498,147.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

