Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $758,000 Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 16.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 69,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

ROL opened at $34.98 on Wednesday. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.21 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.41.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Rollins had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The firm had revenue of $590.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 59.70%.

ROL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

