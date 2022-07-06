Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $931,000 Holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Nielsen by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Nielsen by 3.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Nielsen by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Nielsen by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nielsen by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Nielsen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Nielsen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

NLSN opened at $23.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.39. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $27.79.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.27 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is 17.52%.

In other Nielsen news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Llc acquired 10,510,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $286,944,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 78,497,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,968,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

