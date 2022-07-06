Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,181 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 3,123 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 13,214.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,542,917 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $62,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,329 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,130,989 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $127,117,000 after purchasing an additional 576,936 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth $21,971,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 2,791.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 558,100 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $22,659,000 after purchasing an additional 538,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,808,751 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $438,835,000 after purchasing an additional 518,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

NYSE TPR opened at $31.34 on Wednesday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $47.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day moving average of $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.37.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the luxury accessories retailer to buy up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TPR shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $39.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $67.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.12.

Tapestry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.