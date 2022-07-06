Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases New Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 936 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 21.1% in the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Fair Isaac by 10.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 27.7% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 295,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,658,000 after acquiring an additional 64,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 16.2% in the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total value of $97,081.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,922 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,949.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $535.50.

NYSE:FICO opened at $411.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $389.49 and its 200-day moving average is $432.93. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $340.48 and a 1-year high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.72. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 113.66% and a net margin of 31.52%. The company had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.