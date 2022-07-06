Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 9,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $71.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.88. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $86.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $783.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PNW shares. Barclays downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.39.

In other news, SVP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $259,058.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

