Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,024 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 189.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in A. O. Smith by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AOS opened at $57.39 on Wednesday. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $51.91 and a one year high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.37.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 35.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AOS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. William Blair cut shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

