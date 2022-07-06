Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,085 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 137,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

LW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $73.40 on Wednesday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.71 and a fifty-two week high of $80.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.15.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 66.02% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

