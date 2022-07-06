Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,862 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 608.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NRG opened at $37.59 on Wednesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.70 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.05.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

