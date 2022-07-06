Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 2,486 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVZ. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its stake in Invesco by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 45,473,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,182,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718,084 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Invesco by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,844,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $180,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,829 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,945,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,814 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,099,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 567.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 978,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,526,000 after purchasing an additional 831,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll purchased 827,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $13,307,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,504,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,516,042.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Terry Vacheron purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,110.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.85 and its 200 day moving average is $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.28. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $27.03.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.70%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 26.32%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

