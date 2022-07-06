Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 2,901 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,901 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Under Armour by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in Under Armour by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UAA opened at $8.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.38. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $27.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David W. Gibbs acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UAA shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen downgraded Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Under Armour from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Under Armour from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Under Armour from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.87.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

