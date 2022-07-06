Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 393 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth $21,316,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,060,000 after buying an additional 49,810 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 53,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,690,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 284,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,812,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $125.96 on Wednesday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.96 and a 12-month high of $211.74. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.32.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MHK. Bank of America raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.46.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

