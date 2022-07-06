Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 547 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,644 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Allegion by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 2,621.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 270.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

ALLE stock opened at $100.41 on Wednesday. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $93.05 and a 12 month high of $148.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. Allegion had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.48%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.11.

In other Allegion news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $286,327.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,156.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $249,247.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,286. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

