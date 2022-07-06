Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 551 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,675 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PVH were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $666,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

In other PVH news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $36,627.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PVH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush reduced their price target on PVH from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on PVH from $156.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.71.

NYSE PVH opened at $57.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $125.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.89 and a 200-day moving average of $81.91. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.08.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.61. PVH had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.08%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

