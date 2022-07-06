Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 592 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RL. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 851 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $90.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.23 and a 200 day moving average of $109.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $86.54 and a 12-month high of $135.99.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 37.41%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RL shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $117.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $171.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.21.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.