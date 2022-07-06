Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 844 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in DaVita by 7.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in DaVita by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in DaVita by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at about $784,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at about $940,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DaVita alerts:

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $82.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.65. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.97 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.24). DaVita had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 78.24%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $226,014.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael David Staffieri bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.70 per share, with a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,754,463. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

About DaVita (Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.