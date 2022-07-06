Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 946 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 48,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,081,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the period. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $30.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.22 and its 200 day moving average is $39.74. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $27.64 and a 1 year high of $47.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.70.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 11.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 326.16%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VNO. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust to $24.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho began coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

In other news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $4,998,627.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,185,928.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

