Head-To-Head Analysis: Kaiser Group (OTCMKTS:KGHI) & Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY)

Kaiser Group (OTCMKTS:KGHI – Get Rating) and Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.4% of Li-Cycle shares are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of Kaiser Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Kaiser Group and Li-Cycle’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaiser Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Li-Cycle $7.38 million 145.02 -$226.56 million ($4.14) -1.53

Kaiser Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Li-Cycle.

Volatility and Risk

Kaiser Group has a beta of -30.72, indicating that its share price is 3,172% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Li-Cycle has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Kaiser Group and Li-Cycle, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaiser Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Li-Cycle 0 2 8 0 2.80

Li-Cycle has a consensus target price of $12.40, suggesting a potential upside of 95.89%. Given Li-Cycle’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Li-Cycle is more favorable than Kaiser Group.

Profitability

This table compares Kaiser Group and Li-Cycle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaiser Group N/A N/A N/A Li-Cycle -1,097.02% -16.02% -11.15%

Summary

Li-Cycle beats Kaiser Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kaiser Group (Get Rating)

Kaiser Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kaiser Aircraft Industries, Inc., provides aircraft maintenance and modification services for government, military, and commercial customers. It also manufactures and assemblies parts and kits. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

About Li-Cycle (Get Rating)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals. It also provides lithium carbonate, cobalt sulphate, nickel sulphate, and manganese carbonate. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario.

