Head to Head Comparison: Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) vs. GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) and Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.1% of GLOBALFOUNDRIES shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.6% of Silicon Motion Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares GLOBALFOUNDRIES and Silicon Motion Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GLOBALFOUNDRIES N/A 3.05% 1.62% Silicon Motion Technology 22.42% 33.47% 24.12%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GLOBALFOUNDRIES and Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GLOBALFOUNDRIES $6.59 billion 3.28 -$250.31 million N/A N/A Silicon Motion Technology $922.10 million 3.10 $200.00 million $6.33 13.11

Silicon Motion Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GLOBALFOUNDRIES.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and Silicon Motion Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GLOBALFOUNDRIES 0 1 14 0 2.93 Silicon Motion Technology 0 6 2 0 2.25

GLOBALFOUNDRIES currently has a consensus target price of $75.47, indicating a potential upside of 86.02%. Silicon Motion Technology has a consensus target price of $103.43, indicating a potential upside of 24.63%. Given GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe GLOBALFOUNDRIES is more favorable than Silicon Motion Technology.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES (Get Rating)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Malta, New York.

About Silicon Motion Technology (Get Rating)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications. It markets its controllers under the SMI brand; enterprise-grade SSDs under the Shannon Systems brand; and single-chip industrial-grade SSDs under the Ferri SSD, Ferri-eMMC, and Ferri-UFS brands. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales personnel and independent electronics distributors to NAND flash makers, module makers, hyperscalers, and OEMs. It operates in Taiwan, the United States, South Korea, China, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

