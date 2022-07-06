Head-To-Head Review: Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) & Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) and Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Alpha Teknova and Lantheus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Teknova 0 0 4 0 3.00 Lantheus 0 0 3 0 3.00

Alpha Teknova currently has a consensus price target of $27.33, suggesting a potential upside of 275.97%. Lantheus has a consensus price target of $95.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.76%. Given Alpha Teknova’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Alpha Teknova is more favorable than Lantheus.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.5% of Alpha Teknova shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.1% of Lantheus shares are held by institutional investors. 15.2% of Alpha Teknova shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Lantheus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alpha Teknova and Lantheus’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Teknova $36.89 million 5.53 -$9.80 million ($0.97) -7.49 Lantheus $425.21 million 10.45 -$71.28 million ($0.57) -113.56

Alpha Teknova has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lantheus. Lantheus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alpha Teknova, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Teknova and Lantheus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Teknova -37.59% -10.15% -8.46% Lantheus -6.89% 19.83% 11.25%

Summary

Lantheus beats Alpha Teknova on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpha Teknova, Inc. provides critical reagents for life sciences market in the United States and internationally. Its reagents enable the discovery, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification. It serves life sciences market, including pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract development and manufacturing organizations, in vitro diagnostic franchises, and academic and government research institutions. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hollister, California.

Lantheus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors. The company also offers AZEDRA, a radiotherapeutic to treat adult and pediatric patients; Automated Bone Scan Index that calculates the disease burden of prostate cancer by quantifying the hotspots on bone scans; and Cobalt (Co 57), a non-pharmaceutical radiochemical; RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation; and PYLARIFY for visualization of lymph nodes, bone, and soft tissue metastases to determine the presence or absence of recurrent and/or metastatic prostate cancer. It also develops flurpiridaz F 18 to assess blood flow to the heart; 1095, a PSMA-targeted iodine-131 labeled small molecule; LMI 1195 for neuroblastoma tumors in pediatric and adults; PYLARIFY AI, an AI-based medical device software to perform standardized quantitative assessment of PSMA PET/CT images in prostate cancer; and leronlimab, an investigational humanized monoclonal antibody. The company serves radio pharmacies, distributors, integrated delivery networks, hospitals, clinics, and group practices. It has strategic partnerships with NanoMab Technology Limited; Bausch Health Companies, Inc.; GE Healthcare Limited; Curium; Bayer AG; CytoDyn Inc.; ROTOP; FUJIFILM; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and POINT Biopharma US Inc. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts.

