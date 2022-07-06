Head-To-Head Review: Volta (NYSE:VLTA) versus T.J.T. (OTCMKTS:AXLE)

Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) and T.J.T. (OTCMKTS:AXLE – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Volta and T.J.T.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volta N/A -92.38% -43.75% T.J.T. N/A N/A N/A

Volta has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, T.J.T. has a beta of -0.79, meaning that its stock price is 179% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.4% of Volta shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of Volta shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Volta and T.J.T.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volta $32.31 million 7.73 -$276.60 million N/A N/A T.J.T. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

T.J.T. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Volta.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Volta and T.J.T., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volta 1 4 3 0 2.25 T.J.T. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volta currently has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 336.24%. Given Volta’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Volta is more favorable than T.J.T..

Summary

Volta beats T.J.T. on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Volta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Volta Inc. operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had installed 2,264 chargers across 23 territories and states. Volta Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

T.J.T. Company Profile (Get Rating)

T.J.T., Inc. engages in repairing and reconditioning axles and tires for the manufactured housing industry in the United States. It also distributes vinyl siding products, piers, and related set-up products, as well as skirting and other aftermarket accessories. The company serves primarily manufactured housing factories, manufactured housing dealers, contractors, and site-built housing market, as well as to recreational vehicle and residential markets in Idaho, Oregon, California, Utah, Washington, Montana, Colorado, Minnesota, New Mexico, Indiana, Iowa, Nevada, Wisconsin, and North Dakota. T.J.T., Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Emmett, Idaho.

