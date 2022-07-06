Head to Head Survey: Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK) & Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK – Get Rating) and Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Skillful Craftsman Education Technology alerts:

3.0% of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of Laureate Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Laureate Education shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Skillful Craftsman Education Technology and Laureate Education’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skillful Craftsman Education Technology $29.17 million 0.53 $3.50 million N/A N/A Laureate Education $1.09 billion 1.80 $192.45 million $1.69 6.71

Laureate Education has higher revenue and earnings than Skillful Craftsman Education Technology.

Volatility and Risk

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a beta of -0.36, indicating that its stock price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Laureate Education has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Skillful Craftsman Education Technology and Laureate Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skillful Craftsman Education Technology N/A N/A N/A Laureate Education 28.42% -6.59% -3.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology and Laureate Education, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skillful Craftsman Education Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Laureate Education 0 0 2 0 3.00

Laureate Education has a consensus target price of $17.75, indicating a potential upside of 56.53%. Given Laureate Education’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Laureate Education is more favorable than Skillful Craftsman Education Technology.

Summary

Laureate Education beats Skillful Craftsman Education Technology on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (Get Rating)

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. Its education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, and basic education, as well as higher education. It operates three education platforms, including the Lifelong Education Public Service Platform that offers approximately 200 courses; Vocational Training platform, which provides 642 courses covering such as mechanics, electronics, auto repair, and construction subjects; and Virtual Simulation Experimental Training platform that offers 12 experimental programs. The company also offers technology services, including software development and maintenance, hardware installation, and testing and related consulting and training services, as well as cloud services for private companies, academic institutions, and government agencies. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Wuxi, China.

About Laureate Education (Get Rating)

Laureate Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs. It provides its services in Mexico, Peru, and the United States. The company was formerly known as Sylvan Learning Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Laureate Education, Inc. in May 2004. Laureate Education, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.