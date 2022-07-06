Head to Head Survey: Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH) versus Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN)

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) and Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Zendesk has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soluna has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

98.7% of Zendesk shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of Soluna shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Zendesk shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 61.8% of Soluna shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Zendesk and Soluna, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zendesk 0 11 2 0 2.15 Soluna 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zendesk presently has a consensus target price of $96.79, suggesting a potential upside of 30.31%. Given Zendesk’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zendesk is more favorable than Soluna.

Profitability

This table compares Zendesk and Soluna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zendesk -16.91% -36.18% -6.69% Soluna -59.59% -25.03% -18.27%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zendesk and Soluna’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zendesk $1.34 billion 6.80 -$223.64 million ($2.00) -37.14 Soluna $14.35 million 4.01 -$5.26 million N/A N/A

Soluna has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zendesk.

Summary

Zendesk beats Soluna on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zendesk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat and messaging software to connect with customers on websites and mobile devices applications; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Gather, a community forum software that allows customer end-users to connect and collaborate; Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for organizations to measure and enhance the customer experience; and Zendesk Sell, a sales customer relationship management (CRM) product solution to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility. In addition, it provides Zendesk Sunshine, a CRM platform; Sunshine Conversations, a messaging platform solution; Zendesk Developer Tools, a combination of application programming interfaces, web widget, and mobile software development kits; Zendesk APIs that allow users to build custom integrations and interact with Zendesk data; and Zendesk Apps that enable organizations to customize Zendesk product and platform solution interfaces and optimize workflow through plug-ins, as well as Zendesk Suite, an omnichannel offering, which combines its solutions. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Soluna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Soluna Holdings, Inc. builds and develops modular data centers for cryptocurrency mining. It also operates in the blockchain business. The company is headquartered in Albany, New York.

