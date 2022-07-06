Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. 120,310 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,652,526 shares.The stock last traded at $28.61 and had previously closed at $28.82.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a $0.029 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 309.52%.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HTA. StockNews.com lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Berenberg Bank raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.07 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 6.3% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 34,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 53.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,636,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,293,000 after acquiring an additional 566,770 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the first quarter valued at $2,195,000. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 7.4% in the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 13.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.