HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT) Insider Jim Strang Acquires 28,250 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2022

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGTGet Rating) insider Jim Strang purchased 28,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 318 ($3.85) per share, with a total value of £89,835 ($108,785.42).

Shares of HGT stock opened at GBX 323 ($3.91) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 235.77. The company has a quick ratio of 164.07, a current ratio of 166.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. HgCapital Trust plc has a 12 month low of GBX 315 ($3.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 457.50 ($5.54). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 376.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 406.04.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on HgCapital Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “no recommendation” rating for the company.

About HgCapital Trust (Get Rating)

HgCapital Trust plc 2017 specializes in direct, quoted and unquoted companies and fund of funds investments. The funds maximum exposure to unlisted investments is 100% of the gross assets and single investment in an unlisted company or closed-ended investments fund, whether made directly or indirectly, will exceed a maximum of 15% of gross assets.

