HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT) Insider Jim Strang Acquires 28,250 Shares of Stock

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT – Get Rating) insider Jim Strang purchased 28,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 318 ($3.85) per share, with a total value of £89,835 ($108,785.42).

Shares of HGT stock opened at GBX 323 ($3.91) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 235.77. The company has a quick ratio of 164.07, a current ratio of 166.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. HgCapital Trust plc has a 12 month low of GBX 315 ($3.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 457.50 ($5.54). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 376.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 406.04.

Get HgCapital Trust alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on HgCapital Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “no recommendation” rating for the company.

HgCapital Trust plc 2017 specializes in direct, quoted and unquoted companies and fund of funds investments. The funds maximum exposure to unlisted investments is 100% of the gross assets and single investment in an unlisted company or closed-ended investments fund, whether made directly or indirectly, will exceed a maximum of 15% of gross assets.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HgCapital Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HgCapital Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.