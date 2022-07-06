HMS Capital Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

HMS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 273,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $1,527,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 52,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,330,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 97,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,511,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 64,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,243,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $112.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $330.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $109.30 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

