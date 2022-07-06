Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.83.

HCMLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Holcim from CHF 55 to CHF 58 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Holcim from CHF 45 to CHF 50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Holcim from CHF 43 to CHF 42 in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Shares of HCMLY stock opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. Holcim has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.4148 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 4.26%.

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

