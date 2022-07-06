Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.00.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Hologic to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.
In other Hologic news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $512,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,058,250.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ HOLX opened at $70.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. Hologic has a 12-month low of $66.58 and a 12-month high of $81.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.22.
Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 42.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hologic will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.
Hologic Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hologic (HOLX)
- Get Defensive With These Three Upgrades
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks That Can Renovate Your Portfolio
- Looking to Dump These 3 Possible Delisted Chinese Stocks? Let’s Take a Look.
- Vera Bradley Stock Getting Cheap
- 3 Education Stocks to Enroll in This Summer
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.