Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Hologic to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

In other Hologic news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $512,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,058,250.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Trust increased its holdings in Hologic by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 5,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Hologic by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,621,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,587,000 after buying an additional 147,122 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 6,948 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 32,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $70.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. Hologic has a 12-month low of $66.58 and a 12-month high of $81.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.22.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 42.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hologic will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

