Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HMC. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Honda Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $295,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $405,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:HMC opened at $23.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.44. The company has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.68.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

