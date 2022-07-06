Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 27.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.9% during the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 123,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 7,979 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 36,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 121,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 18,638 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HST shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.41. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 169.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.57%.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $224,847.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 379,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,964,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $64,516.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,957.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

