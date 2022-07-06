Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) and Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Head-To-Head Survey

Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Rating) and Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hour Loop and Jumia Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hour Loop $62.79 million 1.41 $4.78 million N/A N/A Jumia Technologies $177.93 million 3.64 -$226.87 million N/A N/A

Hour Loop has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jumia Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Hour Loop and Jumia Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hour Loop 0 0 0 0 N/A Jumia Technologies 1 1 0 0 1.50

Jumia Technologies has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 46.60%. Given Jumia Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Jumia Technologies is more favorable than Hour Loop.

Profitability

This table compares Hour Loop and Jumia Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hour Loop N/A N/A N/A Jumia Technologies -141.38% -60.93% -44.88%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.0% of Jumia Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Hour Loop (Get Rating)

Hour Loop, Inc., an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, amazon.com, and walmart.com. Hour Loop, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

About Jumia Technologies (Get Rating)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets. Its marketplace offers various products in a range of categories, such as fashion and apparel, beauty and personal care, home and living, fast moving consumer goods, smartphones, and other electronics, as well as access to various services, including restaurant food delivery, airtime recharge, and utility bills payment services. The company was formerly known as Africa Internet Holding GmbH and changed its name to Jumia Technologies AG in January 2019. Jumia Technologies AG was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

