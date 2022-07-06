Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Acquires 107 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 918 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.2% of Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $113.50 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.65. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.37.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $212.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $212.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.79.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

